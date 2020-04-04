THUMBS UP to the Facebook groups Muskogee County Masks and Gee Gals as well as Thayer Upholstery for making masks for health care workers.
When these groups heard there was a shortage, they couldn't get their sewing machines out fast enough. Hundreds of masks already have been sewn, and more are in the works.
Thayer employees have been donating their time to help. They've made thousands of masks, but more are needed. They hope to resume their efforts on Monday, but they need more material. They are looking for new bolts of 100 percent cotton fabric to accomplish their goals. If you have fabric you would like to donate, contact Chris Thayer at (918) 869-7212.
THUMBS UP to Muskogee city officials and Muskogee Parks and Recreation for roping off playgrounds and closing restrooms at local parks to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Muskogee children may be bored and want to go to the playgrounds, but it just isn't safe — for them or for others. Children might contract the virus or spread it without showing any symptoms.
“What we prefer is that people are smart and safe on their own because we like the parks to be open and for people to enjoy them,” said City Manager Mike Miller. “It’s springtime and a lot of people are getting used to living outside their normal routines. They want to be out of the house when they can, but we want them to be safe when they are out there.”
Because you may spread the virus without knowing it, it's best to stay home. But, if you do head out to the parks, keep social distancing in mind.
