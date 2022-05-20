THUMBS UP to the class of 2022!
Hundreds of students are completing their studies with eyes on the future.
For those attending colleges and universities, their journey to the next phase their lives can be overwhelming. But consider this: You are prepared. You are ready to take that next step. Be confident in yourself. Only you know what you are capable of, and you should embrace life with the same gusto you have had as a student.
And, for all of you high school graduates, whether you move on to college, learning a trade or going straight into the work force, know that you, too, are ready to take your next steps. Adulthood is here. Forge ahead. You can do anything you put your mind to. Even if life gets in your way (and it will), keep your eyes on the prize, whatever that may be for you as an individual. Don't let people tell you that you can't do something. Achieve your goals. Be the person you hope to become. Have faith in yourself. You can do it!
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Exchange Club for their success at the Chili and Barbecue Cook-off. Thousands came out to support the Exchange Club and their mission to help children.
In October, the Exchange Club distributed $30,000 in proceeds from its annual Chili & BBQ Cook-off, held in June. The money was distributed to 11 community programs, as well as for its own coat and shoe fund, which provides shoes and coats for school children during the winter.
Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children, Education Foundation of Muskogee, Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Center, Fostering Hope, R.I.S.E., Warner Junior Fire Department, Muskogee County 4-H, Shriners, MONARCH, and Lake Area United Way all benefited from the work of the Exchange Club.
When it comes to children, the Exchange Club does its part to help in a lot of different ways, and we are grateful for the multitude of hours and volunteers it takes to keep this event going. On behalf of Muskogee children, we thank you.
