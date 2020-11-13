THUMBS UP to State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, who plans to file legislation to modernize the state's radio/telecommunications infrastructure. He wants to establish a statewide radio network for first responders, and this sounds like a great idea.
A recent ice storm that struck the western half of the state exposed the need.
“Our heroes are battling these conditions with outdated, and oftentimes, unsupported systems, and that leaves Oklahomans unprotected. We must take the lead in modernizing our system,” Frix said.
He said all first responders should be able rely on an interoperable system, giving them the best chance possible to address emergencies such as the recent ice storms, tornadoes, flooding or other catastrophic events.
We are happy to know that Frix is spending his interim time talking to stakeholders to learn what the needs are and what will work to protect Oklahomans.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all those who took part in making the annual Ag Appreciation Dinner a success.
Members of the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Committee served approximately 100 meals in takeout boxes to people driving through the new Hatbox Event Center on Nov. 5.
The chamber had to change its annual Ag Appreciation Dinner to drive-thru to prevent potential spread of the coronavirus.
Agri-Business Committee Chairwoman Cheryl Leatherman said the chamber hosts the annual dinners “to let the agricultural community know we greatly appreciate their support in coming to Muskogee.”
Area farmers and ranchers come to Muskogee to buy groceries, fuel, clothing, as well as supplies. They also come to Muskogee for the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show and the Muskogee County Show, and that has a great effect on Muskogee’s economy because the people who live in the surrounding counties come to this area for the eight-county show.
We appreciate all the chamber and local ag groups do that brings money in that fuels Muskogee's economy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.