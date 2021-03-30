When the Oklahoma State School Board voted to move millions of dollars from traditional public schools to charter schools, it angered several Democrats in the state house, and they have a point.
Why would the Board overstep their authority, and against the advice of counsel, move money they are not allowed to move?
"It is the responsibility of the duly elected representatives of the Oklahoma Legislature to determine how state funds are applied to schools," states a release signed by several state representatives. "The law says how those funds are distributed, not unelected members of the state school board."
Proponents of charter schools say they offer students greater options in curricula and format. Dana Walsh, a member of Parent Voice Oklahoma, said the system has always operated without considering what charter schools have to offer.
"That served their interests and bottom line, but it wasn't a system that worked for parents or students," Walsh said. "We want choices; we want input; we want a seat at the table."
There is a place for charter schools in Oklahoma. But funding them illegally by a Board that has overstepped its authority is a step in the wrong direction. Everyone has to follow the law.
In December, State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd released work papers supporting the questioned administrative costs and improper transfers of funds to California related to her audit of Epic Charter Schools. Governor Kevin Stitt requested the audit and, after reviewing the findings, the State Department of Education is demanding Epic refund the State $11.2 million.
After demanding Epic repay the State, the School Board votes to hand out money to other charter schools? We hope someone is keeping their eye on the School Board's actions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.