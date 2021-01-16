America will commemorate at noon Wednesday a presidential inauguration like few others in its history.
The quadrennial event symbolically unites the three constitutional branches of government. The president, leader of the executive branch, takes the oath — administered by the chief justice of the highest court of the judicial branch — at the U.S. Capitol, the seat of the legislative branch.
The swearing-in ceremony provides for a peaceful transfer of power from one president to another. The event has been described in documents in the National Archives as a formal way of giving "the 'power of the people' to the person who has been chosen to lead the United States."
In decades past the peaceful transfer of power demonstrated to the world the strength of the American Republic and importance of democratic principles. This symbolic event is a way to conclude a contentious election and provides a way to maintain stability.
The world may be more skeptical, with the deployment of armed National Guardsmen in the nation's capital and more than a dozen state capitals to quell a threat of violence. Some governors put guardsmen on standby status to deploy only in case of an emergency, while others promised to put troops on the streets alongside police.
Activating the National Guard is intended to enhance security for an inauguration for which attendance was going to be sparse already due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly these steps to enhance security are being construed by some of those who might pose a threat as "another sign" of their leader's efforts to retain power.
Americans seem to have lost faith in government, something a study conducted a few years ago by the Annenberg Institute for Civics of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania know relatively little about. The last national civics assessment conducted a decade ago found less than half of the nation's eighth-graders knew the purpose of the Bill of Rights, and only 10% possessed "age-appropriate knowledge" about constitutional checks and balances established among three branches.
If, as Thomas Jefferson said, democracy requires a well-informed citizenry, it stands to reason the governed must know how government is supposed to work. Democracy requires citizens not only know and understand of their rights and responsibilities, it demands they know how to participate in its governmental processes or, as Benjamin Franklin said, they may have trouble keeping the Republic.
We recommend a few days of reflection on what truly makes America great rather than inflammatory issues intended to divide. The future of this United States depends on the peaceful transfer of power.
