Oklahoma's tribal partners proved the implementation of public health and safety protocols at casinos to protect patrons and employees during a pandemic is not only the responsible thing to do, it's profitable.
A CNHI analysis of exclusivity fees paid to the state show Oklahoma's tribal gaming industry could be on track toward one of its most profitable years in history. During the first eight months of the year, fees paid by tribes for the sole right to operate casinos were up almost 6.5% compared with the same pre-pandemic period in 2019.
That data, which was provided by the Office of State Management and Enterprise Services, show revenue was up about 1.4% at Remington Park in Oklahoma City and Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Down in Claremore — the state's two commercial race tracks and casinos.
That's good news for tribes and Oklahoma! The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association estimates tribal gaming — casino construction and operations — contributes $2.2 billion to the state's economy annually. Most of the revenue generated by exclusivity fees helps fund public education.
Matthew Morgan, OIGA chairman, said there is anecdotal evidence to suggest an increase in traffic from out-of-state guests along with the increased gaming revenue. Those numbers show "our customers are feeling safe with what we put in place."
These numbers also reflect an economy buoyed by consumers with disposable income they are ready to spend. Consumers feel good about getting out, and they are spending more money at casinos.
While we're optimistic about an economy that appears to be rebounding from a pandemic that has stretched on for more than 18 months, we encourage consumers to recognize the signs of gambling addictions. The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services gets $250,000 each year from those exclusivity fees for gambling addiction education and treatment.
The number for the Problem Gambling Hotline is (800) 522-4700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.