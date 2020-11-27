THUMBS UP to the employees of Muskogee Parks and Recreation who spent countless hours preparing for the annual Garden of Lights.
Residents of Muskogee and the surrounding area enjoy the leisurely drive through Honor Heights Park, viewing all of the displays that bring smiles to the faces of everyone who makes an annual event out of touring the park.
Crews have been hampered this year when some of them came down with COVID-19, but the park looks spectacular. If you haven't been in awhile, make sure you get out to the park and enjoy the 29th annual display.
And don't forget to take a tour of the inflatables at The Castle of Muskogee. If you haven't been before, your family will be in for a treat.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Muskogee City Council for approving a citywide mask mandate.
Science tells us that wearing a mask is one of the best ways to avoid transmitting the coronavirus, along with hand washing and social distancing.
We are grateful to the five councilors who voted for the mandate, which took effect Wednesday. Councilors had rejected similar measures on five prior occasions.
Dr. Jonathan Baldwin said the mask mandate “is something that has been needed for a long time” from a medical standpoint. He said the lack of a statewide mandate is the reason “we are seeing the number” of COVID-19 cases “rise dramatically in Oklahoma.”
Even though there are no penalties for not complying with the mandate, it should be enough to encourage people to do the right thing and wear a mask.
COVID-19 isn't picky about who will suffer or who will die. We're glad city leaders are doing what they can to save Muskogee residents' lives.
