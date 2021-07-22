For those who harbored doubts about the politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic, recent demands made by a group of Republican lawmakers should have cleared those up.
Twenty Republican members of the House of Representatives wrote a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt, asking him to issue an executive order prohibiting vaccination mandates as a condition of employment at private-sector hospitals and clinics. In the alternative, they asked the Republican governor to convene a special legislative session and give them a second chance to pass a bill that would have the same effect.
Lawmakers who traditionally abhor regulatory overreach now appear eager to impose the will of the state on private-sector health care providers. The Grand Old Party typically has embraced at-will employment principles, something their recent demand seems to ignore.
Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, equated policies being implemented by some hospitals as an attempt "to have their paychecks used against them to make a medical decision that goes against their beliefs." Roberts said failing to "protect the individual's right to choose" his or her health care decisions violates the principle of "liberty and justice for all."
The decision to politicize a public health crisis ignores longstanding practices in the health care industry — vaccinations for diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella is standard. The American Nurses Association supports mandatory vaccination policies for nurses and other health care workers, and that recently was expanded to include the COVID-19 vaccine.
A federal court upheld a mandatory vaccination program at a Texas hospital, and that decision was affirmed by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The decision cited a 1905 opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled compulsory vaccinations did not violate due process.
More recent guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which the Fifth Circuit cited in its recent decision, notes mandatory vaccination programs may be "subject to reasonable accommodation requirements." Those in Oklahoma that have programs indicated employees could request medical or religious exemptions — deflating Roberts' hyperbolic rhetoric.
Oklahoma now reports the seventh highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Missouri and Arkansas ranked first and second, respectively.
Experts agree — those numbers reflect vaccination rates and local politics. We must show Roberts and his cohorts we are smarter than they think we are. We can do better!
