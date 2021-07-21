We have to find a way to get people vaccinated. The Delta variant appears to be a powerful foe for those who don’t think they need protection against COVID-19.
In a recent survey on the Business Wire, “nearly 70% of physicians said that if they could administer the vaccine to reluctant patients themselves, they believe patients would feel more comfortable about getting vaccinated. Additionally, nearly half of physicians surveyed said that their ability to discuss the benefits of vaccination and answer patient’s questions during appointments could help increase patients’ willingness to get vaccinated.”
Surely people trust their physician. After all, we turn to them for answers to all of our other health care needs.
As we have already said, the Delta variant is powerful. And it’s not picky about who will be the victims.
In fact, the number of children who are contracting COVID-19 is increasing.
No one wants to see their child struggle to breathe. There is no good explanation you can give to them about why they are so sick. No parent would want to be responsible if their child suffers or, God forbid, if they die.
Our children depend on us to do what is right and what is best for them. Getting vaccinated is the answer.
Children in Oklahoma already have to be vaccinated before they can attend school. That’s because, in the past, others have died from the very diseases children are vaccinated against today. Polio is a very good example.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, polio was one of the most feared diseases in the United States in the early 1950s. Before vaccines were available, polio caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis each year. After vaccines were developed, the number of cases fell to fewer than 10 in the 1970s.
Please don’t wait until it is too late. Take the time to get the vaccine. It might save your life, or the life of someone you love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.