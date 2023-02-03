THUMBS UP to Ryan Lowe and all of the businesses taking part in the Pay it Forward movement that local small businesses have embraced and shared.
The movement began after Dione Teehee, owner of Chet's Dairy Freeze on West Okmulgee, posted on social media about how little business they were doing.
That evening, Ryan Lowe of 24K Pawn called and offered to donate 100 hot dogs for a boost.
“He paid for 100 hot dogs to be given away to customers,” Teehee said.
Lowe said he saw her post on Facebook, as well as negative comments about the cost of food.
“As a business owner I know what it takes financially to run a business, and it is not easy,” Lowe said. The negative post kinda just got to me, so I thought well I’ll just turn it around with a positive. I messaged them and told them I wanted to buy a 100 hot dogs for them to give away.”
And it ballooned from there. Local businesses are benefiting by paying it forward to other businesses.
It's also bringing new customers through their doors.
The challenge also has taken off in Eufaula, Checotah and Fort Gibson.
Lowe is to be commended for taking that one post by Teehee and starting a movement that is best when shared.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Green Country Behavioral Health for implementing their treatment on wheels with their new Care-A-Van.
“It is basically our main office on wheels,” said GCBH Clinical Supervisor Carrie Radebaugh. “We work with integrated care, so it’s not just mental health, it’s mind, body and soul. Anything our main clinic can do, we can do on the bus.”
The bus is a converted RV that logs about 300-400 miles a week going to 10 communities in the area to help those who are unable to travel. The bus usually visits two sites a day, helping break down transportation barriers.
People can receive mental health screenings, crisis services, recovery, medication-assisted services for adults, and mental health services for children.
Everyone should have access to health care, and the folks at Green Country Behavioral Health are finding ways to reach out to make sure people's needs are met.
