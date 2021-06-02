Memorial Day is normally thought of as the kick-off of summer. This year, many thought of Memorial Day as the light at the end of the tunnel. People are being vaccinated against COVID-19, and more people are getting out and mingling with others.
The cool, damp weather of Memorial Day weekend didn't hamper what Americans have been longing for — time together.
And, Muskogee is ready. Many events have been planned. Granted, some are not taking place on their typical dates, but those events are coming back, nonetheless.
This weekend, people have several events to choose from: the Real Okie Craft Beer Festival, Symphony in the Park and Fort Gibson's Car Show and Burn-out.
Real Okie Craft Beer Festival runs 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Hatbox Event Center. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. A $40 VIP ticket includes early entry into the event, as well as a souvenir pint glass. The festival also will feature live entertainment and a variety of food trucks. Friends of Honor Heights Park will benefit from the proceeds.
Muskogee’s Symphony in the Park will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Honor Heights Park where the Muskogee Community Band will perform a selection of musical numbers from Oklahoma composers. Selections will include music by “The GAP Band,” Leon Russell, and highlights from "Oklahoma," the musical.
Admission is free, and there will be concessions available and a fireworks finale. Don't forget to bring blankets or lawn chairs. If inclement weather occurs, the event will be moved to the Hatbox Event Center.
Fort Gibson's action-packed event kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday along Ross Street east of Lee Street. The 27th annual Historic Car Show will begin 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Fort Gibson.
All of these wonderful events are outdoors, great for the social distancing we need to continue practicing. Not everyone has been vaccinated, so if you are going to be in close quarters with others, please remember to wear a mask.
