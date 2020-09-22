Ruth Bader Ginsburg was small in stature, but she made a big impression in this country as an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court.
Ginsburg fought many battles before reaching the Supreme Court. Her first battle was finding a clerkship position after graduating Columbia Law School in New York City. Being a woman made it hard to find that position.
Ginsburg taught at Rutgers University Law School and at Columbia, where she became the school's first female tenured professor.
In 1972, she co-founded the Women's Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union. As director of the Women's Rights Project, she argued six gender discrimination cases before the Supreme Court between 1973 and 1976. She won five. Her work led to the end of gender discrimination in many areas of law.
And, it wasn't just discrimination against women that Ginsburg fought against. It was discrimination against either gender.
The court ruled in Ginsburg's favor in a case in which Ginsburg represented a widower denied survivor benefits under Social Security. Widows were allowed to collect special benefits while caring for minor children, but widowers were not. She argued that the statute discriminated against male survivors of workers by denying them the same protection as their female counterparts.
Ginsburg was nominated for a seat on the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. The U.S. Senate confirmed her by a 96–3 vote on Aug. 3, 1993.
Ginsburg was credited with helping to inspire the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, making it easier for employees to win pay discrimination claims.
In 2018, Ginsburg expressed her support for the Me Too movement, which encourages women to speak up about their experiences with sexual harassment.
"It's about time," she said. "For so long women were silent, thinking there was nothing you could do about it, but now the law is on the side of women, or men, who encounter harassment and that's a good thing."
This is a small sampling of Ginsburg's achievements. Many women have stood up and demanded equal treatment, but Ginsburg was on a mission to put men and women on the same level.
We will be lost without her intelligence, her fairness and her tenacity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.