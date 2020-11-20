THUMBS UP to Fort Gibson’s 4-H Club. The group will collect canned or other non-perishable food Saturday afternoon, and we hope their efforts will be fruitful.
The food collected with go toward helping the Fort Gibson Senior Nutrition Program at the Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20.
The drive will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the gazebo. You don’t even have to get out of your car. They will meet you at the curb to accept your donation.
There are 23 club members collecting donations.
“I think this time of year, it’s important to make sure our seniors have food, have a place to eat if they aren’t able to eat somewhere,” said Kim Martin, Fort Gibson 4-H Club director.
Last year, Fort Gibson 4-H collected about 200 cans or packages for a church food pantry. With the help of local residents, we hope that goal is surpassed.
We appreciate club members for working so hard to help the senior residents of Fort Gibson and Martin for helping local youth learn the importance of volunteering and learning to respect the elders of the community.
• • •
THUMBS UP to everyone who has helped with the Christmas open house at Soaring Eagle Gift Shop, which runs through Saturday.
The open house will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The open house features a variety of art and craft works and includes such artists as Melvin War Eagle, Cherokee painter and jeweler Dino Kingfisher, Cherokee artist Talon Kingfisher and Seminole artist Enoch Kelly Haney. Some children’s artwork also will be available.
The proceeds will benefit the Murrow Indian Children’s Home transitional program. The teen transitional program helps youth 14 and older transition into independent living. Eight youth are in the program.
Youth benefit from the program by learning how to live independently once they are adults. These are children who have been plucked from their homes, placed in foster care and have not had the benefits of growing up in a stable home environment. Learning to survive as adults could prevent them from becoming homeless or worse.
Make the time to do a little early Christmas shopping and check them out. Art makes a great gift, and you’ll be helping out youth who need your help.
