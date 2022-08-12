THUMBS UP to Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service for their Sentimental Journey program, which provides special trips for terminally ill patients or hospice patients.
They made Roy Derebery's day when the provided him with a trip to the Muskogee Fire Department from the nursing home in which he lives in Vian.
Derebery, a retired assistant fire chief with the Muskogee Fire Department, cheerfully shook hands with old friends and marveled at new fire engines during a Tuesday visit to Muskogee Fire Department.
“He had a smile on today that I hadn’t seen in months,” said Derebery’s daughter, Carol Napier, who accompanied him on the visit.
And that's what the program is all about — providing a journey for a special day to someone who really needs it near the end of their life.
We can't think of a more worthwhile program.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Ivory Vann for his service to the citizens of Muskogee as a member of the Muskogee City Council.
Vann tendered his resignation at Monday's city council meeting, citing personal reasons.
“I definitely have enjoyed being a city councilor," Vann said. "I’ve been going to city council meetings since 2005, trying to help with our community.” Vann said he’s been elected three times to the council. He was first elected in 2014 and re-elected last February.
And if the squeaky wheel gets the grease, then Vann has been that squeaky wheel. He tackled his job headfirst and did everything he could do to help out the constituents in his ward. But he also fought for the entire city.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said Vann has been “an incredible asset, not only to the people of Ward 3, but to the citizens all across the city, whose concerns he’s always been eager to address."
Vann was instrumental in developing and improving safety at Robison Park at the corner of Gulick Street and Augusta Avenue and following up to make sure work was done correctly.
His energy, tenacity and service will be missed.
