As many area students head back to school, we are concerned for their safety as well as for the teachers and other adults working at the schools and driving the school buses.
Some people are frustrated by the restrictions in place to safely deal with COVID-19. Some people are impatient. Some people don't understand how dangerous COVID-19 really is.
Children want to return to school. Many parents are ready for children to return to school. As a general rule, when summer nears its end, children are ready to go back to school and see their friends. But these children have been home much longer. They're REALLY ready.
So, if your child is returning to school, please talk to them. Make them understand how important the protocols are. They need to understand how important hand washing and hand sanitizers are. They need to understand how important social distancing is. Remind them to cough or sneeze into a tissue or their elbow. Make sure they have more than one mask so that the masks can be washed. Children also need to be reminded that as much as they may want to hug a classmate or a favorite teacher, now is not the time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, parents should check in with their child each morning for signs of illness. If your child has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they should not go to school. You should make sure your child does not have a sore throat or other signs of illness, like a cough, diarrhea, severe headache, vomiting, or body aches. If your child has had close contact to a COVID-19 case, they should not go to school.
There are no vaccines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so until there are, our children and those with whom they interact should be as diligent as possible about preventing the spread.
