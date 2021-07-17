Gov. Kevin Stitt evidently needs a refresher course in government.
It seems the first-term governor would have learned the limits of his executive powers after being reined back in more than once by the judicial branch. Checks and balances exist for a reason — to prevent one branch of government from wielding too much power and running amok.
Oklahoma’s governor, who believed he could run roughshod over the state’s sovereign neighbors by unilaterally renegotiating the terms of gaming contracts, thinks he can do the same with unemployed Oklahomans. Stitt ordered an early end to expanded federal unemployment benefits as a way to push workers back into the job market.
A petition filed in Tulsa County District Court alleges the governor lacks the authority to issue that order. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, the petitioners alleges, is an independent state agency created by the Oklahoma Legislature.
The agency is mandated by state law to secure “all advantages” for unemployed workers eligible for benefits available from the federal government. Its role is to help qualified Oklahomans secure unemployment benefits and find suitable jobs or workplace training programs.
Any decision to end federal pandemic unemployment benefits would have to be made by the Unemployment Security Commission — that could be challenged — or, more legitimately, the Oklahoma Legislature.
Stitt said in a media release when he announced the early termination of the federal benefits that this would be the “right move for Oklahoma.” He said the greatest “challenge facing Oklahoma businesses today is not reopening” after the pandemic, “it’s finding employees.”
The Oklahoma Employment Security Act provides the governor no authority to make this unilateral decision or direct the commission to carry out an order on his behalf. The Act, according to the lawsuit and reporting by Oklahoma Watch, has a statutory duty to “seek federal supplements for unemployed Oklahomans” and “take all advantages under the Social Security Act, of which the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act is an extension.”
The governor’s overreach is becoming such a common event lawmakers should subtract the governor’s litigation expenses as a line item on next year’s budget. We would rather him stay within his lane of the executive branch and practice good governance.
