THUMBS UP to Green Country Behavioral Health for constructing a new Medical Services Building.
The health center, 619 N. Main St., held a topping out ceremony Wednesday to celebrate progress on the new facility, under construction on Martin Luther King Street next to the current center. The two-story, 16,000-square-foot facility is set to be finished by early summer 2022.
“What this really means is we are creating space to better serve our community,” said GCBH Executive Director Joy Sloan. “Added space here means we can add
more staff. And we are desperately trying to add staff and quality staff.”
Muskogee has needed Green Country to find a way to expand, especially during the pandemic, when the number of people needing their help has increased.
Green Country will have 15 to 20 new offices so that therapists can meet in their own offices with clients.
“Right now, when we have two or three in an office, they have to go find and empty office to meet with clients,” Sloan said.
In March, Sloan said GCBH had added about 32 staff members in the past three years and is expected to hire 20 to 30 more over the next two years.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith who asked Muskogee County commissioners to reinstate a mask mandate at the Muskogee County Courthouse and County Services Building.
Smith said the mandate is warranted by a resurgence in the number of new COVID-19 cases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 116 new cases during the past seven days in Muskogee County, a 157.78% increase from the week before — new hospital admissions increased 50%.
Smith recommended implementing some type of mask mandate for the public and for employees who haven't been fully vaccinated.
He recommended some flexibility be allowed for county officers to set policies in their respective offices. But he said masks should be required to be worn in common areas of both buildings and during individual interactions while conducting public business.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he plans to gather additional information before making a decision next week about Smith's recommendation.
We know everyone is tired of the pandemic and tired of wearing masks. But if we are to make it out of this pandemic alive, it would be best to err on the side of caution and go back to wearing masks.
