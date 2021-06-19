Landing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Oklahoma is a huge victory, the taste of which is made sweeter by the company's siting decision.
Canoo plans to build its "mega microfactory" on a 400-acre site at MidAmerica Industrial Park outside of Pryor. In addition to its general assembly plant, the complex will include a paint and body shop, technology innovation hub, customer support, vocational training and finance centers.
The EV startup is expected to employ more than 2,000 people after it opens in 2023. According to some reports, an incentives package offered by the state worth $300 million could increase to as much as $400 million if Canoo meets staffing and wage goals that include a workforce of which veterans make up 10%.
While we would have liked to have seen Canoo bring its plant and jobs to Muskogee, building an EV manufacturing facility anywhere in Oklahoma may be what is needed for state leaders to focus more on a future of clean energy. Too much time and energy has been wasted trying to resist the transition from fossil fuels to more sustainable energy sources like solar and wind power.
While we applaud the efforts of state officials to bring this new industry to Oklahoma, we cannot say the same about their lack of candor about the incentives offered. All that is known is the package worth more than $300 million and the state may kick in "millions more" from a variety of programs for which Gov. Kevin Stitt expressed gratitude to state lawmakers "for having the foresight to authorize."
We agree there is a need for programs like the Governor’s Quick Action Closing Fund, the Quality Jobs Program, a five-year ad valorem tax exemption, tax credits for new investments that create jobs and the Automotive Engineer Workforce Tax Credit. The need for transparency is even greater when public funds are being used to lure private-sector business interests to the state.
The governor has a history of overstepping the authority of his office while trying to run the state like a business. The governor's office is not a board room, and the state treasury is not a personal account.
Oklahoma is a great place to do business, Oklahomans make good employees, and Canoo will be a welcome addition to that mix. It's a shame to cast doubts about that by concealing information that should be public available.
