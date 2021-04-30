THUMBS UP to the Cherokee Nation, Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke and Cherokee County Commissioner Chris Jenkins for completing a $6.3 million road and bridge project that will benefit residents in Muskogee and Cherokee counties.
The road and bridge project, which lies in the Cherokee Nation, included construction of a 212-foot-long bridge along with nearly 5 miles of newly paved road. The project connects North Six Mile Road to North Four Mile Road with the new bridge, which was built over an old dirt road that had been abandoned for years due to its rough terrain and flooding.
The new bridge connecting North Six Mile Road to North Four Mile Road is expected to open to public traffic in May.
The road and bridge construction are a great example of what can happen when, as Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin said, "when we all work together.”
• • •
THUMBS UP to Ron Tarver, a 1975 Fort Gibson High School graduate and former Muskogee Phoenix photographer, who was recently awarded a $52,000 Guggenheim Fellowship.
Tarver said he plans to use the fellowship to continue and finish a book on Black cowboys he started about 25 years ago. He said he photographed Black cowboys in Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois and California.
Tarver said it was his work, “An Overdue Conversation with My Father,” that helped him earn the Guggenheim Fellowship.
“It’s such a long-shot to actually get it, Tarver said. “A friend was one of my recommenders, and he’s one of the preeminent people in photography and design, and he’s applied 14 times. He’s written 20 books.”
Tarver is associate professor of art at Swarthmore College. He was a photojournalist at the Philadelphia Inquirer for 32 years, where he shares a 2012 Pulitzer Prize for his work on a series documenting school violence in the Philadelphia public school system. His work has been published in “Life,” “Newsweek” and “National Geographic.”
Way to go Ron! Muskogee and Fort Gibson couldn't be more proud!
