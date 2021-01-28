Gov. Kevin Stitt must hire a new adviser to improve the state's intergovernmental relations with the federally recognized tribes in Oklahoma.
The governor initiated a fight he could not win in 2019, when he tried to block the renewal of gaming compacts to leverage an increase in revenue for the state. He is kicking off a new year trying to force tribal leaders to the negotiation table after the U.S. Supreme Court rendered a decision addressing jurisdictional issues and crimes committed within the historical boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
In McGirt v. Oklahoma, the court held Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, and for purposes of federal criminal law the boundaries defined by 19th century treaties remain intact today. As a result, some crimes committed on tribal land must be tried in federal, rather than state, court while some will be prosecuted in tribal courts.
It is true many people prosecuted in state court have overturned their convictions or saw charges dismissed as a result of the McGirt decision. But Stitt overplayed his hand this past week, when he claimed "crimes are going unpunished."
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and other tribes to which the McGirt opinion could be applicable have taken steps to ensure the continuation of public safety. The Five Tribes have negotiated cross-deputization agreements with local law enforcement agencies and provided additional resources for tribal courts.
The federal government provided more resources to U.S. Attorneys Offices that experienced increased case loads as a result of the McGirt decision. And there were more judges for federal courts where defendants are being rerouted due to the McGirt ruling.
Tribal leaders and members want more than anything to protect and preserve their sovereign rights. All have proven to be faithful negotiators in the past, good neighbors and proud Oklahoma citizens.
Oklahoma's governor should recognize that, respect those rights, and abandon his heavy-handed tactics.
