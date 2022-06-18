Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered the Senate to return for a special session, but he still hasn't done his part and given them a starting point.
They say they're waiting for Stitt to provide a specific plan on which to focus.
In the meantime, House Republicans on Monday proposed a series of tax cuts designed to provide inflation relief to struggling Oklahomans as requested by Stitt, but they also unveiled a plan to pay for them in part by slashing the Governor’s Office budget.
Part of the plan is to cut income tax as well as eliminate the state's share of grocery tax.
Tax on groceries and on gasoline should be cut, but if the state is going to cut state income tax, they should start from the bottom up. Those are the folks who really need help.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said his chamber remains committed to working on tax reform.
Treat also said senators wouldn’t be involved in any “political shenanigans” resulting from the strained relationship between the state House and the governor.
But Stitt is walking away from the conversation, and we have to ask, why? He should be direct and tell them what he wants.
These issues call for compromise, not divisiveness.
But if legislators get together and come up with a plan, they should make sure that it is veto-proof. And if it's a valid plan and the governor vetoes it, legislators should override the veto.
