New guidelines announced this week by Gov. Kevin Stitt intended to promote in-person attendance at school during what we can only hope is the peak of a pandemic defy common sense.
Oklahomans are seeing more new COVID-19 cases today than ever before. More patients require hospital care — because many have no beds, they are being transported to locations outside the state — and double-digit death counts are being reported almost daily.
Still the governor continues to ignore science and promote an agenda that propelled Oklahoma into the Top 10 of practically every category a state should avoid during a public health crisis. Stitt said the policy change will allow districts to skip mandatory quarantine periods for teachers and students exposed to the novel coronavirus if mask mandates and social distance protocol are being followed.
"Schools that enforce the use of masks will not have to quarantine students that were potentially exposed to COVID-19 unless they are showing symptoms,” Stitt said this week during his public announcement. He chose to ignore the inconvenient fact that people exposed to asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus are put at risk of becoming sick or dying.
Stitt, of course, can't be faulted for wanting students to return to their classrooms. It is well established that most students learn better at school than they do in settings outside the classroom — the pandemic has been a hardship for a generation of students.
The inability to conduct in-person instruction for all students during the school year likely will be found to have been a drag on the economy. There is little doubt many parents have been unable to work at pre-pandemic levels because they now oversee their children's virtual learning at home.
We fear pushing students back into classrooms on a whim — without ensuring the health and safety of educators, students and the families of both — would prove disastrous. This was proven last year as the governor ignored science and rejected guidance and recommendations offered by both the Oklahoma State Health Department and White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Stitt and his advisers said the new guidance is aimed at keeping students and staff in the classroom. To keep this pandemic from becoming a plague, the goal of any guidance should be to curb the spread of a coronavirus that has sickened and killed so many and ease the burden present policies placed on our health care professionals.
