Oklahomans continue to pay for their governor's indecisiveness during a global pandemic.
Gov. Kevin Stitt raced to make sure Oklahoma was one of the first states to reopen businesses this past May. That strategy might have worked in conjunction with mandatory mask requirements while out in public and maintaining some restrictions for businesses more conducive to community spread of the novel coronavirus.
But the governor was lured into a partisan web — he joined those who eagerly politicized a public health crisis and demonized decency, common sense and science. That is one reason Stitt's newfound concern for nurses and doctors who have exhausted themselves caring for the escalating number of COVID-19 patients — a rolling seven-day average of more than 3,207 new cases a day in Oklahoma — rings hollow.
Oklahoma's newly enlightened governor implemented this past week new restrictions on some large, indoor gatherings to 50% of a building's capacity. Churches are exempt even though researchers have found them to be outbreak origins — a majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices believes protecting churchgoers' health violates the right to freely exercise a religious practice.
Stitt said the new restrictions are "really about hospital capacity," which continues to shrink as the number of COVID-19 patients requiring critical care swells. And the time "to do more in our fight against COVID-19" is "now."
According to data and reports disseminated by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which the governor has received weekly since late June, the time "to do more" was about mid-June. That is when Oklahoma's rolling seven-day average of new cases on a per capita basis began to catch up with the national average.
The state's daily average for new cases, when adjusted for population differences, surpassed the national average by the end of July. And the number of Oklahomans with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization surpassed the national per capita average in August — data compiled by The COVID Tracking Project show the state's hospitalizations increased exponentially since Sept. 11, when 129 people per million required hospital care, to 453 people per million on Dec. 2.
The state's epidemiology report began reporting data showing the effectiveness of wearing a mask in late September, while health care workers likely were weary but probably not "exhausted." The governor, however, ignored the science and the increasingly stern recommendations provided weekly by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
While we appreciate the governor's ultimate acknowledgement of a public health crisis he let spiral out of control, at this point it appears more like lip service than action. We are hopeful he proves more successful implementing a vaccination program than he was safeguarding the state's public health.
