Gov. Kevin Stitt's "outside the box" plan to keep school's open during the present surge of COVID-19 cases is another empty gesture from a man who has shown little interest in leading the state through a public health crisis.
The idea that any of Oklahoma's 32,000 state employees could step in immediately to ensure in-person instruction for students in every school district demonstrates the governor's inability to grasp the scope of this pandemic. Of course, his options are limited as a result of a decision to politicize a public health issue.
Focusing on political and financial fortunes makes other options appear fuzzy — less appealing. It apparently makes it more difficult to assess the impact of dispatching state employees into classrooms plagued by coronavirus and its variants.
Stitt unveiled his plan amid record high infection rates that have sickened teachers and students and forced districts to close or to revert to virtual learning. The executive order, effective for 120 days, was signed as hospital administrators grappled with staffing and capacity issues.
The plan involves sending state employees into enclosed spaces where they would remain in close contact for extended periods of time. Again, because of the governor's early decisions, maybe half the people in those classrooms might be fully vaccinated.
State workers who volunteer for temporary assignments in a coronavirus-contaminated classroom could be gone longer than anticipated due to exposure or infection. Requirements to quarantine or isolate afterward could disrupt state services, costing far more than what the governor estimated while he hastily assembled his plan.
We agree the best place for students to learn is in the classrooms of our public schools — there is plenty of evidence to make that case. But we need qualified educators in those classrooms who know how to teach.
Stitt's so-called solution could take weeks to implement. Comparing and contrasting infection rates of past and present surges indicates problems in the classrooms could subside by the time enough employees are available to make a difference.
It appears the governor felt compelled to step out and say something as Oklahomans deal with a pandemic that has claimed nearly 13,000 friends, family members and neighbors in two years. It is sad the words he chose rang so hollow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.