It's that time of year when high school seniors are ready to celebrate their achievements and look ahead to the future — starry-eyed and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives.
And the opportunities are endless. Some graduates are heading to college. Some are learning a trade. Some are going straight into the working world. Some will start a business. Some will travel.
Whatever they are going to do, they should find something that makes them happy. A job or career won't last or be fulfilling if they don't enjoy what they are doing. They need to learn the things it takes to have a successful career — work hard, be on time, be engaged, and get along with coworkers.
High school friends will scatter to the winds, each trying to find what makes them happy.
We want to remind graduates to have fun, make friends and spend time with family. After experiencing a pandemic, they should know just how important those things can be.
Young people should have fun and hold on to those experiences that shape their lives.
They should make new friends. Opportunities abound for students to spread their wings and expand their horizons by meeting new people.
And, most of all, they should embrace their families. For many students, being with family equates to being in a safe place. Families will be there when and if things go wrong. And they will be the first people to celebrate their loved ones' successes.
Congratulations to all of the local and area grads!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.