Celestial events this week offered an opportunity for those who took time to pause and reflect on a year unlike any ever imagined and marvel about a cosmic event likened to the Christmas Star of Bethlehem.
The hibernal solstice on Tuesday marked the first day of winter, the longest night of a year darkened by a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has claimed more than 314,000 lives in the United States alone.
COVID-19 deaths boosted the U.S. average daily death toll in the United States to 2,679, making 2020 the deadliest year on record with a projected 3.2 million deaths. That represents a 15% increase from 2.84 million deaths recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019.
The great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn seen low in the evening sky on Tuesday was the closest alignment of these two planets since 1623. The cosmic spectacle occurred just days after a total solar eclipse visible on Dec. 14 to observers across a narrow swath of the South Pacific, Chile, Argentina and the southern Atlantic Ocean, and it coincided with the dawning of the Age of Aquarius.
Jupiter and Saturn had been moving toward each other for days before they appeared to merge Tuesday night, appearing like one bright star on the western horizon. According to Christianity Today, the last time this event was visible in North America, in 1226, Francis of Assisi had just died and Thomas Aquinas was recently born.
Astrologers say these events represent a significant shift and realignment moving forward. Saturn is said to represent restriction, rules and regulations while Jupiter is said to represent softer blessings and spiritual insight, demanding change that could create tension.
Certainty about such things is difficult to pin down. But seeing elongated points of light burst from these celestial bodies as they aligned over the western horizon ignited a sense of wonder. Not unlike the Magi, who “saw his star when it rose” (Matthew 2:2) and followed the Star of Bethlehem to a manger, where they found Jesus of Nazareth, the astronomical event provided respite and time to marvel about the world and its many wonders.
As we prepare for Christmas, a religious and cultural holiday celebrated around the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus, we need take time to appreciate others. That will be especially important when many families may be able to gather due to health concerns or, if they do gather, there may be an empty seat at the table.
The holiday is one celebrated both by Christians, who celebrate the birth of Jesus, the divine son of God, and non-Christians, who celebrate Jesus as a religious teacher or a prophet. Regardless, we all should acknowledge the importance of his teachings of love and compassion for others, a message that seems to have gotten lost too often.
Merry Christmas!
