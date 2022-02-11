THUMBS UP to Aiden Robinson for working on a snow day. Aiden, 12, is a student at the Sixth & Seventh Grade Academy. When he awoke to find snow had fallen, he didn't settle in to spend his time on the computer, playing video games or watching TV. He set to work helping his father shovel snow and ice at the Gooseneck Bend Volunteer Fire Department.
Ryan and Elizabeth Albright, Aiden’s parents, are volunteers with the department. Aiden has spent time helping out around the department, but is not yet old enough to become a volunteer who goes out on fire calls. He wants to be a volunteer firefighter when he is old enough, he said.
Albright said he’s is very proud of his son’s work ethic.
“Every time I ask if he wants to come with me, he doesn’t hesitate,” he said. “And he helps a lot.”
But he really wants to be a seismologist.
With the work ethic Aiden already has developed, we think he's well on his way. Good job, Aiden!
• • •
THUMBS UP to Hilldale High School special education English teacher Tammy Stone who was chosen as district Teacher of the Year.
High School Principal Josh Nixon said Stone “cares about kids extremely” and pushes them hard.
“She expects a lot out of them in and out of the classroom,” Nixon said. “She does a great job advocating for those kids. She’s in their corner, fights for them, but expects a whole lot out of them, also.”
Stone said she seeks to listen to her students and feels invested in their studies.
“I get to know the kids,” she said. “I try to build relationships with them and their parents. The main thing is building that relationship with them and letting them know that you care and you’re going to help them. I have an open door policy. Kids can come talk to me and we’ll try to figure out the solution to the problem, or how to make it easier.”
She said one of her main rewards is seeing her students be successful.
