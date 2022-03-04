THUMBS UP to Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue for all of the great work they do.
The nonprofit organization recently held a free vaccination clinic in Fort Gibson for dogs and cats, and more than 475 animals benefited.
Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens also received a free wormer, microchipping and free name tags.
For a nonprofit to do so much for so many animals is a godsend to many. People love their pets but don't always have the money it takes to keep them healthy. The number of animals who were brought to the clinic is proof.
And Fur Babies is not done. Fur Babies also plans a vaccination clinic for Warner, said Delsie Lewis, Fur Babies founder.
“We’re just moving around the county so everyone in the county knows they’re welcome to be there, and make it easier for some people who don’t drive,” she said.
If you would like to help pets in Muskogee County, call (918) 910-3011. You can make a monetary donation, donate supplies needed to care for foster pets, or you could even foster a pet.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Elbin Carrillo, Oklahoma School for the Blind Student of the Year. Carrillo hails from Oklahoma City.
Oklahomans with disabilities, their families and supporters will gather at the Oklahoma History Center on March 8 for People with Disabilities Awareness Day to honor Carrillo and others who represent Oklahomans with disabilities.
Carrillo is active in Jazz Band, is on the wrestling team, participates in Goalball, Boy Scouts of America, FCCLA, and the track/field team.
Carrillo is modest about his honor.
"I don't feel I had to do much more work to receive the honor. I feel I was just recognized for the work I had been doing."
Carrillo's achievements are due to the wonderful work of the Oklahoma School for the Blind, based right here in Muskogee. We are so proud of the school, the work they do and all of Carrillo's achievements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.