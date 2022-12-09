THUMBS UP to Austen Torix, who saw a need, came up with a good solution and implemented his plan to benefit his classmates.
Torix, after seeing several skateboards on the floor of the office at his school, took it upon himself to better the situation.
School officials at the 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson said they didn't want students taking their skateboards to class, and the office was the location designated for their storage. Rather than seeing the skateboards on the floor, Torix made a skateboard rack one afternoon over Thanksgiving break.
Torix doesn't skateboard to school. But some of his friends do, and they have been appreciative of having a place to store their skateboards during the day.
Torix is a shining example of thoughtfulness, initiative and creativity and proof that youth of Muskogee have big hearts and are considerate of others' needs.
* * *
THUMBS UP to Hilldale's FCCLA chapter who are wrapping presents to help raise money for the chapter's competitive events.
Proceeds will help the chapter compete in STAR events, which involve competitions promoting leadership, public speaking and other skills. STAR stands for Students Taking Action with Recognition.
Involvement in FCCLA, or Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, offers members the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop skills for life — planning, goal-setting, problem-solving, decision-making, and interpersonal communication — necessary in the home and workplace, according to the organization's website.
We love to see local and area residents take part in helping youth involved in such a worthwhile organization. They are another great example of our leaders of tomorrow.
What to do
If you would like for FCCLA students to help with your holiday wrapping:
• Drop your unwrapped gifts by Hilldale High School, 300 E. Smith Ferry Road. Fill out a short form.
• Prices: $1, jewel box size; $2, shirt box; $4, large shirt box; $6 large, odd box; $20, 10 gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.