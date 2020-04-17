THUMBS UP to Fort Gibson High School seniors who spent part of last week buying snacks and making cards for residents at Fort Gibson Nursing Home and delivering them Easter Sunday.
Fort Gibson High School senior Lauren Bergman said she "wanted to remind the seniors we’re all in this together and they’re not alone.”
This was an idea students came up with to relieve their boredom and help the nursing home residents who are unable to leave the facility or have visitors.
Seniors in the Class of 2020 will have a senior year like no other — no prom, no graduation. They don't even get to spend their final months of high school together.
But they have learned much during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have learned how to give, how to share and how to be empathetic of others' situations.
We can't say enough good things about these students who are not thinking about themselves, but are thinking about others who are having a difficult time coping with the pandemic.
THUMBS UP to local and area students who made us proud by winning awards at the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair.
Winners were: Brendan Crotty, Gracie Munzenrider, Lucy Tyrrell, and Luke Jamison of Muskogee; Kaylie Richardson and McKenna Hood of Woodall.
These students also were affected by the pandemic. The fair was held in a virtual format. None of the students had the opportunity to attend and tout their findings to judges. These students worked long, hard hours gathering information, and putting a great deal of thought in their projects. We're sure they were devastated to find out they could not attend the event.
Even though all of the local and area students are studying at home, they are excelling, and we're excited about what the future holds for all of them!
