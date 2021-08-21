Congratulations to Green Country Little League for seizing the title this past week at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.
Oklahoma's championship team, the members of which hail primarily from Muskogee County, dominated pool play competition in its bracket. Green Country trounced Chesterfield Little League, the championship team from Virginia, in the LLSWS finale.
Green Country made history, bringing home bragging rights for Oklahoma, which won its first LLSWS title, their hometowns, schools and tribes. Eighty percent of the team's players and coaches are affiliated with the Cherokee, Choctaw, Kiowa and Muscogee nations.
The team defeated all nine of its opponents to seize the LLSWS title. Green Country dominated, catching the attention of those who coached other teams. Bill Fiege, who manages the championship team from Virginia, described Green Country Little League as "a fantastic team," the players of which are "bigger, faster" and "stronger" than those on the teams they competed against.
Seizing a championship title takes more than athleticism — it takes hard work, grit and determination. Green Country's coaches and players proved they have what it takes to be champions.
Welcome home!
