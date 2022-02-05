Oklahoma legislators should have a plan in mind if they decide to do away with the state's tax on groceries.
The issue is like an iceberg: It looks appealing on the surface, but there are many aspects that remain hidden beneath the surface that could cause substantial damage without a complete assessment.
Oklahoma is one of only six states that collect a sales tax on groceries. Oklahoma is the only state in the nation where municipalities must tax consumer spending to fund government services.
So it is understandable there might be a shared desire to eliminate the assessment of sales taxes that can amount to nearly 10 cents on the dollar for necessities like groceries. Considering the tax and the cost of groceries hits the poorest among us most makes the idea even more appealing.
There would be a cost to eliminating the sales tax on groceries — the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimated the elimination of the state's 4.5-cent state sales tax would result with an annual loss of $235 million. While the state might be able to find a way to offset that loss, it would be much more difficult for local governments to find an alternate source of revenue.
We have no doubts about the needs of consumers restrained by economic and financial realities, but eliminating the sales tax on groceries would bring no greater certainty for the future. The search to replace that lost revenue could produce an outcome far worse than what the present holds.
A loss of revenue to the taxing entities could result with increased costs for government services. Those services could be pared back or eliminated.
Legislators should come up with a way to be able to keep services provided by that tax money before even thinking about eliminating it.
This is a difficult issue that will require a thorough examination before making changes. Lawmakers should not allow it to become a campaign slogan that will come back to haunt Oklahomans for years to come.
