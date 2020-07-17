THUMBS UP to the Gospel Rescue Mission for their work helping people find employment.
The Work Start Program helps their guests by learning skills to make them more employable.
Right now, GRM is focusing on research. They have a questionnaire for employers to fill out to learn what they expect in a new employee.
GRM and the Work Start Program want to prove that the guests are capable.
“I see incredible potential in every one of these men and women that come in, and it doesn’t matter if they have a felony record that is 20 pages long, they still have something in them that’s valuable, and I want to see that come out,” said Rich Schaus, executive director.
We hope employers will see the potential, too.
THUMBS UP to the Porter Lions Club for finding a way to celebrate Porter’s annual crop of peaches.
When the festival, which draws about 10,000 people each July, was canceled this year, the Lions had to come up with a way to replace the money usually brought in by the peach auction. That ranges from $15,000 to $20,000.
“That funds the festival next year, all that stuff you have to buy to get the festival going,” said Porter Lions Club President Melanie Warren. “We provide eyeglasses and eye care to needy individuals in our community. We help send the National Honor Society students in Porter to a leadership conference in Washington, D.C. We put on the Christmas parade.”
This year, the event is called the Porter Peach UnFestival. The peach auction became an online event. Other events are listed on their Facebook page.
We appreciate the work that the Porter Lions Club do to better their community.
