THUMBS UP to Muskogee Public Schools and the parents who attend Parent University.
Muskogee Public Schools is helping parents get through online learning, as well as other issues, during its Parent University. MPS will offer Parent University from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Arrowhead Mall.
MPS Parent Liaison Lori Jefferson said the district uses Parent University to help parents with such issues as technology and curriculum.
At Tuesday’s session, “Distance Learning 101,” MPS staff members offered one-on-one assistance to people having issues with technology.
Ashley Martin was one of the parents who said her children were having problems with their passwords.
“So I came up here to find out a little bit more about technology," Martin said. "I want to get into it to help my kids.”
We see this as a great program to get parents the help they need so their children will be successful in school. It's great that parents have a place to turn to, and it's great that there are parents like Martin who are willing to get answers to be able to help their children.
THUMBS UP to the Vinnie Hoover, the Rev. Jamie Moss of Fife Indian United Methodist Church, and the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference for helping out the Murrow Indian Children's Home.
The conference, Hoover and Moss funded a shopping spree that Hoover and Moss used to stock up on necessities for the children's home.
They packed Hoover's SUV with items like laundry soap, bath soap, deodorant, fabric softener, shampoo and other items.
Betty Martin, executive director of the Murrow Home, said what the two women did was beyond caring.
“We have had an outpouring of support,” she said. “It’s not just me, all the staff. We’ve been overwhelmed.”
Hoover said that when everything was purchased off the list, there was some money left over. They returned to the store and purchased bedding for the children's home.
We appreciate the work that goes into caring for children at the Murrow home. We're happy to see others support the home and the children.
