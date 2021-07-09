THUMBS UP to Jonita Mullins and Three Forks Questers who are trying to raise money to restore Alice Robertson's former Elgin Street home.
An afternoon tea is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church with donations going toward the renovation of Robertson's home.
Mullins said the restored house could “be a place where we can tell her story, as well as that of her parents and grandparents because they were part of Oklahoma’s history, as well.”
“I don’t think many people are aware of how accomplished she was,” Mullins said about Robertson. “She broke so many barriers for women.”
Robertson helped establish Nuyaka Mission in 1882. In 1904, President Theodore Roosevelt appointed her as Muskogee’s postmaster, making her America’s first female postmaster of a Class A post office. Robertson also was Oklahoma’s first Congresswoman. She served one term in Congress, from 1921 to 1923 and was able to secure funding for the VA hospital.
What great accomplishments. Although Robertson's name adorns a school here, restoring her former home will remind everyone just how accomplished she was.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all of the folks in Porter who are involved with the annual Peach Festival despite fewer peaches than normal.
It would be easier to cancel the entire event, but Porter residents will be moving ahead with the celebration that will include the annual parade and peach auction.
Kyle Livesay, whose family has operated Livesay Orchards since 1966, said deep freezes in February and April drastically reduced its peach crop. The orchard’s website said 90 percent of the crop was lost during this year’s freezes. But Livesay said he expects to have peaches during Porter’s 55th annual Peach Festival, July 15-17.
Peach Festival Chairman Alan Parnell, the Wagoner County OSU Extension director, said the festival will go on despite the peach shortage.
“It’s a community event and it has a history,” Parnell said. “We like to showcase our community.”
Growers have adjusted to the loss, as well. Livesay said the orchard increased acreage of tomatoes, watermelons and cantaloupes to make up for the reduced peach crop. They also have blackberries, yellow squash, zucchini and cucumbers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.