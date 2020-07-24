THUMBS UP to District Judge Bret Smith and to Muskogee County commissioners who approved a mandatory mask policy for the Muskogee County Courthouse and the County Services Building.
Smith was concerned not only for county employees, but the people who come to their facilities to conduct business.
Smith, who requested the meeting, said, “It’s the responsible thing to do at this point.”
A city-county task force “strongly encouraged” everyone to wear masks while in public.
Commissioner Ken Doke said, “When you are requiring people to be somewhere — like in court, when you are issuing subpoenas and requiring their appearances in court — then you have a responsibility to protect them.”
THUMBS UP to OG&E and the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging for their partnership to help low-income and senior residents by providing them with 20-inch box fans.
OG&E and the EODD have been partnering together on this project for the last 14 years. OG&E donate approximately $25,000 worth of fans to social service agencies like the EODD. A total of 50 fans were to make their way to Muskogee residents.
We hate to see anyone suffer because of the heat. We are grateful that these two groups help residents who struggle with the sultry heat of Oklahoma summers. When you only have a fan to keep you cool, that fan is a blessing.
The groups also have taken COVID-19 into consideration and planned to distribute the fans in a drive-thru event.
Thank you to both groups for helping our Muskogee neighbors.
