THUMBS UP to Lake Area United Way and Feed the Children. The groups have joined forces to help teachers get their classrooms stocked before students head back to class.
The groups are seeking donations and sponsorships to stock a “Teacher Pop-up Store” scheduled for Sept. 19 at Muskogee Civic Center.
Some of the items sought are hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, Ziploc bags, Post-it Notes, dry erase markers, crayons, facial tissues, glue sticks, glue bottles and colored pencils.
Last-minute individual donations can be brought to the Civic Center on Sept. 18.
Creek Elementary School Principal Andrea Sagely said the donations free up instructional money to be able to purchase other, bigger items they may need. It also helps teachers who typically spend their money to make sure their students have what they need.
To sponsor or donate to the pop-up teacher store: Jenny Jamison at director@lakeareaunitedway.org or Kevin Richardson at kevin.richardson@feedthechildren.org, visit the Feed the Children website at https://www.feedthechildren.org/pages/supply-our-schools or call 1-800-627-4556.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Kimbra Scott, the Muskogee Port's new deputy director.
Scott has managed communications and public affairs at the Port of Muskogee for six years and has landed federal grants for the port worth $20 million. She also wrangled with Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives to secure disaster aid following last year's floods.
“Probably as important or more, Kimbra has developed valuable relationships with all of our port stakeholders — not just in Oklahoma, but in Arkansas,” Robinson said, citing among other things Scott’s role as the manager of the Arkansas Oklahoma Port Operators Association. “She has strong connections and personal relationships with important people ..., people we count on and deal with.”
It's great to know the people of Muskogee have Scott working to keep the port thriving. She has shown she is the right person for the job and has Muskogee's best interests at heart.
