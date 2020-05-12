A person who hacked into Oklahoma City University’s virtual graduation Saturday should be prosecuted for ruining the ceremony by posting a racial slur and a swastika on the screen.
Isn’t it bad enough that graduates have already suffered? Their final year was cut short, many using distance learning to complete the year. They never had the chance to celebrate their final year. They didn’t have the opportunity to interact with classmates or professors. They have missed out on a lot. Their year will be memorable, but now it will be memorable in the worst way.
According to the Associated Press, the ceremony was held using a streaming service in place of an in-person ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cyberattacks known as “Zoom bombings,” where intruders interrupt online meetings, sometimes with racist or lewd messages, are becoming more common as millions of people turn to video conferencing to stay connected.
As graduates head out into the world, maybe there will be some who will find ways to combat cyberterrorism. We expect the educated to lead the charge against racism, fight against this kind of hate and put an end to this unacceptable behavior.
We hope the entire graduating class, their families and friends can surround themselves with positive people and look toward a happy, productive future.
