Mother’s Day means different things to different people. There are traditional moms, step-moms, grandmothers and a host of women who serve as mother figures to others.
But the one thing they share is love — love for their children, love for their step-children, grandchildren and others.
Think back about all your mother has done for you (besides giving you life). Your mother is the first person you meet and interact with. Mothers are our caregivers. Mothers are our teachers. Mothers are our spiritual consultants. Mothers serve as our cooks, chauffers, maids, and confidantes. In many cases, our mothers know us better than anyone. They love us simply because they ARE our mothers.
We test their patience. We test their stamina. But if you ask them, they will tell you that they would do it all over again. That is a mother’s love.
On this day devoted entirely to mothers, make sure you let mom know that you care. Mothers are put here for a short time. When they are gone, you can’t go back and tell them what’s in your heart. Tell her now. Show her now. Put her on that pedestal she deserves for taking care of you, despite sometimes getting an argument instead of getting a “Yes, ma’am.” Treat her like a queen for doing without so that you didn’t have to.
We don’t always know what struggles our mothers have endured, but we can surely spend this one day letting them know how important they are in our lives. Someday, they won’t be there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.