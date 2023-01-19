Kiley Ellis awoke recently to be notified someone had spray-painted a racial slur on her residence.
The 20-year-old University of Oklahoma junior was so scared that she convinced her Norman landlord to let her out of her lease so that she could move out of state. She said she had previously encountered racism in Oklahoma, and she will not longer live here.
As it turns out, there were 10 victims of vandalism that night. Hate speech continued down the street.
Ellis’ landlord took immediate action. He took a contractor from another job to paint over the writing. He said he felt bad for Ellis.
“I didn’t feel like that kind of thing would happen in Norman. I thought this was a kind of a progressive town,” he said.
That’s sort of what we thought — in a city with a top-knotch university, racism should not be the norm. But, Ellis said she has always known racism in Norman.
This is unacceptable, not only for Norman, but for Oklahoma.
We applaud the people who reported the damage to Ellis’ residence even though she was unaware of it. We applaud them for speaking up and watching out for their neighbor.
The community should stand behind Ellis and anyone else who is a victim of racism. Lack of involvement breeds indifference to the problem.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
This quote was attributed to Edmund Burke, and there is debate about who really said it. But what matters is the concept.
We have to join together to eliminate racism and racist attitudes. There is no room for racial hatred in today’s society.
Someone knows who is responsible for the vandalism in Norman. The person responsible will want recognition for it.
We hope that someone speaks up so the person responsible is held accountable and punished.
Evil and hatred should never triumph.
