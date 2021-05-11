A bill Oklahoma lawmakers are considering would be a much better, more fair way to issue hunting and fishing licenses than the way they are currently issued.
House Bill 2214 proposes making Oklahoma’s annual hunting and fishing licenses valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. This makes much more sense than the current system.
If you were to buy a license today, it would expire at the end of the year. If you buy that license in December, it will expire at the end of the year. The cost is the same.
It’s not just buying a license that would actually be good for a whole year. Department of Wildlife Conservation officials would like to streamline the licensing program for hunting. That state has more than 150 different licenses, tags and permits. Outdoor enthusiasts must ensure they purchase the correct one.
J.D. Strong, executive director of the Department of Wildlife Conservation, said he’d like to bundle license options to give hunters more flexibility and set new prices based on surveys of consumers. Some licenses would be priced higher, while the cost of others would decrease.
“(We want to) make it easier for our sportsmen to understand what they do and don’t need (to do) to hunt,” Strong said.
That certainly makes sense to us. It should not be so confusing trying to figure out which hunting license you need. The Department of Wildlife is tasked with keeping track of the different types of licenses, and they should be allowed to come up with a way to consolidate and streamline to have a better licensing program.
And, if we’re buying an annual license, it should be good for an entire year. That is only fair.
