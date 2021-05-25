Muskogee's Depot Green has been completed and now offers activities that we hope draws more people downtown after 5 p.m.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department oversees the events at Depot Green, located at Third and Elgin streets. And, there are lots of family-friendly events to check out.
Movie nights, held the third Friday of each month, are one example of Depot events. Grab a blanket or some lawn chairs, bring the family and enjoy. Concessions will be available, because what's a movie without popcorn?
All Aboard Thursdays runs from noon to 7 p.m. and includes food trucks, and local music acts will be performing. Depot Green also will have extra seating and games after 5 p.m. Thursdays. All Aboard Thursday lets out just in time to make your way over to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame for the 7 p.m. Rockin’ the Dock concert.
Tuesday nights are fitness nights. Some of the things planned are tai chi, pilates, yoga and zumba classes. Bicyclists also can enjoy Centennial Trail on Tuesdays, as well.
Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said Depot Green“gets great reviews and raves” on social media.
“The challenge is getting people to come down, give it a try and experience it,” Wilkerson said. “The numbers have been low, but it’s new and we’re just trying to get people accustomed that we’re there every week. I’m certain it will pick up based on all the good feedback we’re getting from the people that are going there.”
Come downtown to Depot Green and check out the many activities. It's a great way to spend your spring and summer evenings making memories with your family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.