Fostering Hope, an organization that benefits children in the foster care system, is doing great work, and we would like to see people pitch in and help this worthy organization.
Children continue to enter the foster care system even though COVID-19 has changed everyone's life. In March, 22 children were helped out by Fostering Hope.
The organization is doing what it can to protect the children, workers and foster families from COVID-19.
They've provided books, games and other activities for children. They also have supplied diapers, formula and wipes, but their supplies are dwindling.
Children in foster care have no idea what's happened to their world. Their families have been in some kind of turmoil. The children have been taken from their homes and have been relocated with strangers. They leave most of their belongings behind. They will lay their heads on a strange pillow in a strange bed. That's a scary concept. Most of us can't imagine that ever happening in our lives. But it happens more often than many people know. Fostering Hope goes out of their way to help these children when they need it most.
Amber Tucker is doing her part to help out children who have birthdays while in foster care. Tucker owns Pantry Pastries, and baking cakes for foster children is her way of helping. Fostering Hope also supplies "an age appropriate birthday party in a bag" that includes presents.
There are plenty of items that can be donated to help these children. Some of those items include diapers, formula, wipes, toys, shoes, socks, backpacks, toothbrushes, hair brushes, shirts, pants — you get the idea. Show a child someone cares. Make a donation. If you can't shop, monetary donations will be accepted.
You can help
If you would like to donate to Fostering Hope, call (918) 616-8143 or email fhofmusk@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.