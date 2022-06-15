Oklahoma lawmakers are planning to invest over $50 million to help build a pediatric mental health facility, and we think this is money well spent.
The $115.8 million behavioral health center will house 72 inpatient beds, and include a neurodevelopment and autism unit along with intensive outpatient treatment. It will also contain space for youth in state custody, space for families to stay with their children, a two-story gym, outdoor respite spaces, conference areas and family resources spaces.
State and federal funds, including $39.4 million earmarked by lawmakers, will pay for about 58% of the pediatric behavioral health center, which is slated to open by the end of 2025. The University Hospitals Authority and Trust plans to contribute about $23 million, and the hospital system plans to raise about $26 million through other partnerships.
The need for the facility became even more urgent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Children’s Hospital reported a 31% increase in pediatric mental health cases by October 2020. That had doubled by May 2021, and suicide is now Oklahoma’s second leading cause of death for youth ages 10-19, and Oklahoma is among the top 10 states in its youth suicide rates.
There are just not enough places for young people to get help when they need it.
A 17-year-old was recently housed in OU’s emergency room for almost two months before officials found him a more appropriate placement.
That’s entirely too long. How can a child get help if they are stuck in an emergency room?
The consturction of a new behavioral health center is a big investment, but our children’s mental health is worth the cost.
Maybe we should consider additional facilities around the state to make help more accessible.
Our children should be our first priority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.