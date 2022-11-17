Muskogee High School's band has been invited to march in the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but there's a lot of work to do before the Pride of Muskogee can pack their bags.
Members, parents, school officials and supporters must begin 14 months of raising money and saving money to make the 353-mile trip to Memphis, Tennessee.
MHS Band Director Mike Sisco said transportation, lodging, food and admission could cost $900 to $1,000 per band member, "and you're talking probably about 130 kids."
Sisco said the band will help families afford the trip.
"I don't want this to be 'my family can afford it so I get to go, or my family can't afford it, so we can't go,'" Sisco told ban members and parents after making the announcement Monday.
And we want to see all of the band members go. They deserve it. They earned it. It's going to take the community getting on board to help them raise the funds. For some, this may be the first time they will ever leave Oklahoma, and, it's going to be a great experience for all of the students.
The trip will include a performance in the Liberty Bowl halftime show and in a Beale Street Parade, as well as football game tickets and admission to a professional rodeo. The band also competes in the Battle of the Bands Field Show Competition and can go to an exclusive awards ceremony, dinner and dance.
This is the chance of a lifetime for our band members. We want them to experience the pageantry of a bowl game and all that goes with it.
The trip also will give students a chance to expand their horizons in a city rich with history, music and the arts. It also gives them the chance to see that they can realize their dreams. They will realize they can accomplish great things through hard work and perseverance.
They will make us proud. We should find ways to support them in their fundraising efforts over the next year.
