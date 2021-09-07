When Flavors of Oklahoma takes place Saturday, we hope to see local residents turn out to support the event, which benefits Women in Safe Home.
Women in Safe Home operates a shelter for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. Although the shelter mainly houses women, they also help men who are victims of domestic violence.
Earlier this year, Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said in 2019, his office filed 113 cases on the Violence Against Woman Act (VAWA) grant. In 2020, that number rose to 236.
In the past year, WISH served 116 women, 90 children and two men, said WISH Executive Director Evelyn Hibbs.
And the shelter is not just for adults. When a woman flees her home, her children also are welcomed at WISH. The entire family can be torn apart. But the folks at the shelter are there to help and provide a safe place for victims of domestic violence. Sometimes, they leave their homes with nothing but their life. It's a shame that things turn out that way for them, and Muskogee residents are quick to help someone in need.
With the funds raised at Flavors of Oklahoma, WISH can help stop the cycle of domestic violence.
Food vendors include Mattie Jane’s on Main, Club Lunch, Mahylon’s, Hamlin’s Flaky Crust, Red Lobster and a new restaurant, Cele’s.
The event, open to people 21 and older, also will feature samples from Pecan Creek Winery, Tidewater Winery, Morton Distillery and Okie Shine moonshine.
Flavors of Oklahoma also will feature a silent auction, which will include paintings from local artists, tool sets, a necklace from Brazil, watches, gift baskets from Economy Pharmacy and Griffin’s.
So, if you're looking for a fun evening of food and drink, consider attending. If you want to help victims of domestic violence, this is a great way to do it.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Flavors of Oklahoma.
WHO: Benefits Women in Safe Home.
WHEN: 7-10 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: $20 in advance at Civic Center box office or through Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite. com/o/wish-muskogee- 33673913845; $25 at the door.
