THUMBS UP to the folks who operate the Ark of Faith.
Following a fire Monday evening, the Ark closed the doors. But that didn't stop them from continuing their mission to help others.
As fire officials determine a cause, and the insurance company is contacted, Ann Roberson, cook and helper at the Ark, was on hand to hand out sandwiches and water to the people they help.
“Homeless still are still hungry,” said Garry Weiesnbach, husband of Ark Founder and Director Sally Weiesnbach. “Since we can’t let them in the building, we’ll still feed them.”
The building, constructed as a Carnegie Library, was built in 1913. The Ark of Faith has been in the building nearly 40 years. Acclaimed Native Artist Acee Blue Eagle painted murals on the second floor. The Ark of Faith Foundation opened its ministry there in 1982 and had been planning a 40th anniversary celebration for later this year.
The building sustained a great deal of smoke and water damage.
Sally Weiesnbach said she’s praying for guidance on what to do next.
“I want it to be his will, not mine,” she said. “I’m asking God where, when, but not why. He uses the worst for the best.”
We hope that the Ark of Faith will live on, whether it's in the same building or another. The work they do benefits residents who really need the help.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Bacone College for being removed from accreditation probation by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). They have been on probation since February 2019.
The school has had some serious struggles in the past few years.
Severe financial problems nearly caused the historic college to close in 2018. The college laid off most of its staff in May 2018 and sold three college properties to resolve the issue.
In 2019, Bacone restructured as a smaller institution with the goal of becoming a tribal college recognized by the American Indian Higher Education Consortium.
The college has been chartered by the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, the Osage Nation, the Kiowa tribe, the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, and the Otoe–Missouria Tribe of Indians.
The most important thing to know about being removed from accreditation probation is that the students are the ones who benefit. They deserve to get the education they signed up to receive.
Congratulations to all involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.