THUMBS UP to Britton Nevitt, the employees of Pleasant Valley Health Care Center, and Paula Seck and Kathy Gosselin of Complete Hospice of Muskogee and Complete Home Health of Stigler. Pleasant Valley contacted Seck and Gosselin about bringing some animals to Pleasant Valley to visit residents.
The recent visit that included two horses and a dog and was a welcome distraction from the gloom and doom of the coronavirus that has quarantined residents of nursing homes around the country, including Muskogee.
Pleasant Valley residents were provided with snow cones, as well as popcorn they readily shared with the two horses that were on site. Residents also were happy to get out and get some fresh air.
We can appreciate the gestures of all involved in making the day a little brighter for residents who were able to get outside.
THUMBS UP to Muskogee Police Officers Danny Spears and Nick Ford who risked their lives by entering a burning home in search of the residents.
Spears and Ford normally work at Hilldale Public Schools as community resource officers. Because school is out, they have been delivering food to Hilldale students who are home because of COVID-19. When the officers got to the house where a 14-year-old student usually greets them, they saw the smoke and feared the worse. They entered the home but found no one. Both officers and a firefighter were later treated for smoke inhalation.
These two officers have been sworn to "protect and serve," but their actions are above and beyond their job description. Going into a burning building is not what most people are willing to do unless they have a loved one inside. These officers, worried there was a child and her family inside, didn't take their own safety into consideration. It takes a special kind of courage to do that.
We are so thankful that the student and her family were not home and were unharmed. We're also thankful for officers like Spears and Ford.
