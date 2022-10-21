THUMBS UP to First United Methodist Church of Muskogee Mission Committee who came up with the idea for a variety show to benefit the Muskogee Community Food Pantry, which is located at the church.
The Greatest Variety Show is a way for local talents to put on a great show and help the less fortunate who need a little boost battling rising grocery costs.
The show, which benefits Muskogee Community Food Pantry, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Roxy Theater. There is no set admission price, but monetary donations are encouraged.
The event will showcase music, comedy, dance and poetry.
Pantry figures indicate that 6,565 individuals — adults, children and seniors — were helped by the pantry from January through September this year. That's a lot of people who might have had to do without if not for the food pantry.
We can't think of a better way to spend an evening or afternoon enjoying a show that will help so many of our neighbors, friends and family.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the family of Fireman First Class Joseph D. West, who died and was lost at sea in 1945. West was serving aboard the USS Drexler (DD-741) when the ship was attacked on March 27, 1945, by three Japanese aircraft after departing for Okinawa. The ship sank in less than 50 seconds.
On Wednesday, the Department of Veteran Affairs honored West’s ultimate sacrifice with a headstone and memorial service at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
The loss of a loved one during wartime is heartbreaking for the family. The loss leaves a hole in the hearts of those who cared for them. It really is the ultimate sacrifice for one's country.
Our hats are off to West, who gave his life for our freedom. His family finally has a place to grieve and honor his memory.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: The Greatest Variety Show.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ADMISSION: Cash donations to benefit Muskogee Community Food Pantry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.