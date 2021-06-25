THUMBS UP to the Muskogee County sheriff and trusties for helping fulfill needs of the county.
By reviving a program that allows inmates to work rather than bide their time in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, and it also improves the looks of the county.
Trusties are jail inmates accused of non-violent crimes who have volunteered and been vetted by the undersheriff to do work in the community. Many of these trusties do laundry or cook within the jail, jobs for which they undergo an interview and evaluation process. The most trusted inmates are allowed to work in the outside world.
Thanks to inmate Scott Helms, who has performed much of the work to improve the looks of the the Muskogee County Courthouse. And thanks to other trusties who are allowed to go outside the jail, with supervision, to clean up local roads and illegal dump sites.
This program benefits the community in obvious ways — fixing light fixtures, installing benches, mowing and trimming shrubbery at the courthouse, as well as cleaning up illegal dumpsites — but it also benefits the inmates. Many enjoy being useful and are proud of the work they do. But they have earned the opportunity to participate in the trusty program. We applaud their efforts.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired program of Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services for the Visually Impaired Blind Empowerment (VIBE) courses being taught this week.
The classes are held at the Oklahoma School for the Blind. Classes include kitchen safety, cooking techniques, orientation mobility using canes and distance viewing devices, and manual skills such as sewing and crafts. Instructors come from the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, with assistance from OSB staff.
The program is a transition program for clients between the ages of 16 and 21.
For students who are visually impaired or blind, these classes are invaluable.
Rehabilitation teacher Deitra Woody showed Muldrow resident Aaron Grimes, who is vision impaired, how to use his hands to measure the right size of dough to put on a cookie sheet, as well as the importance of wearing oven mitts while using a hot oven. She talked him through opening the oven door slowly to allow steam to get out before putting the cookie sheet into the oven.
Many of us take those skills for granted. This training is so valuable to students who are moving out on their own into the world. Knowing how to find a job, cook, sew and perform other daily tasks will benefit them for a lifetime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.